Dow Jones Stays Calm While Memory Chips Give Investors Whiplash (Again)

Key Points

Wholesale prices fell 0.3% in June, the first monthly decline since August 2025.

Warren Buffett told CNBC it's "tough to find values when everybody is preferring gambling."

SK Hynix plunged 13.2% on Wednesday, erasing most of Tuesday's 18.5% surge.

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Investors woke up feeling great about a sweet inflation report on Wednesday morning. By lunchtime, chip stocks had other plans and the gains got slippery.

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up 0.28% as of 12:15 p.m. ET after reaching a session high of 0.8% around 10:15 a.m. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained just 0.1%, fading from an early peak of 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up best at 0.3%, though it also pulled back from a morning high above 0.5%.

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^DJI data by YCharts

Good news, bad news, and a $53 billion surprise

The morning started with a pleasant surprise from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wholesale prices actually fell 0.3% in June, the first monthly decline since August 2025. Economists had expected a flat trend. Coming one day after a cooler-than-expected consumer price report, it looked like inflation might finally be loosening its grip.

New York Fed President John Williams added fuel to the optimism, declaring that "there are encouraging reasons to expect that inflation has peaked." Traders responded by slashing the odds of a July rate hike from 42% to just 17%.

But semiconductor stocks dragged the broader market lower as the session progressed.

SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) cratered 13.2%, giving back most of Tuesday's 18.5% surge. Fellow memory chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbled 9.4% on fears that Chinese memory chips are getting more competitive. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slipped 2.2%, and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) dropped 6.4%. If you're keeping score on chip stocks at home, that's Monday down, Tuesday up, Wednesday down again. Exhausting stuff.

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) had the Dow's worst day, falling 4.2% and dragging 234 points off the index. The heavy equipment maker has become an unlikely AI trade thanks to demand for data center construction, which means it now gets to participate in tech's mood swings. Today, it was a drag.

Mega-cap technology stocks provided a counterweight. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) popped 4.1% on reports it's shopping for AI chip start-ups. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) gained 3.7%, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.4%, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) tacked on 3.4%.

Health insurers continued their slide. Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) dropped 10.8% despite crushing earnings estimates, because slim margins mattered more than the beats. It's the classic "beat and raise but tank anyway" pattern that makes earnings season so unpredictable. Other insurance giants fell in solidarity.

Meanwhile, oil prices crept higher as U.S.-Iran tensions showed no signs of cooling, with analysts warning the conflict could become a "forever war."

Stepping back from the chaos

This week has been a masterclass in market whiplash. Monday brought a Korean market meltdown and chip carnage. Tuesday delivered IBM's worst day since 1987 but also a semiconductor bounce. Wednesday opened on inflation relief before chips resumed their slide.

Warren Buffett offered his assessment in a CNBC interview: "It's tough to find values when everybody is preferring gambling."

For long-term investors, the message is familiar: volatility creates opportunity, but patience remains essential. The inflation data suggests the Fed may have more flexibility than feared, even as rate hikes remain on the table for later this year.

That's worth remembering the next time a semiconductor headline sends indexes spinning.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.