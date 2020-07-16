Markets
AAPL

Dow Jones Slumps as Johnson & Johnson Boosts Outlook, Apple and Cisco Stocks Head Lower

Contributor
Timothy Green The Motley Fool
Published

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had posted a modest decline by late Thursday morning, down about 0.3% at 11:10 a.m. EDT. Economic news was mixed: Retail sales jumped 7.5% in June, beating expectations, but another 1.3 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits last week. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious problem in many U.S. states, including Texas and Florida.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported results that beat analyst estimates and raised its full-year outlook, but that wasn't enough to prevent the stock from slumping. Shares of tech giants Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) were also lower as analysts updated their views on the stocks.

A man looking through binoculars.

Image source: Getty Images.

Johnson & Johnson beats expectations

Sales were down and profits plunged in Johnson & Johnson's second quarter, but the company's numbers came in ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue was $18.3 billion, down 10.8% year over year, but $610 million higher than analysts were expecting. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.67 were down 35%, but $0.16 better than the average analyst estimate.

The medical devices segment was the worst performer, with sales of $4.3 billion down nearly 34% from the prior-year period. The company blamed the deferral of medical procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the weak results.

The consumer health segment suffered a 7% revenue decline to $3.3 billion, with weakness in skin health, beauty care, women's healthcare, and international baby care products partly offset by growth in over-the-counter medications and oral care products. The pharmaceutical segment saw 2.1% sales growth to $10.8 billion.

While Johnson & Johnson's sales are being hit hard by the pandemic, the company raised its full-year guidance. It now expects sales to be down between 0.8% and 2.6%, an improvement over previous guidance calling for a 2% to 5.5% decline. The company also boosted its outlook for adjusted EPS from a range of $7.50 to $7.90 to a range of $7.75 to $7.95.

Despite the estimate-beating numbers, shares of Johnson & Johnson were down about 0.4% in the morning. The stock is less than 6% below its 52-week high.

Apple upgraded; Cisco downgraded

Shares of Apple and Cisco were down on Thursday as analysts staked out positions on both stocks. Apple had slumped around 1.6% by late morning, while Cisco was down roughly 2%.

Canaccord Genuity boosted its Apple price target from $310 to $444, a big jump premised upon the company's 5G and services opportunities. Canaccord expects the launch of 5G iPhones to help Apple's numbers in 2021, with a growing installed base driving sales of services and other devices. The analyst sees the services business growing faster than the company as a whole.

Analysts at JPMorgan were less optimistic on Cisco. The bank downgraded the networking hardware stock from overweight (a buy) to neutral, citing an uncertain economy and the possibility of a higher corporate tax rate following elections this year leading to a pullback in IT spending. Cisco's large enterprise and government customers are prone to pull back on spending when the economic outlook is cloudy, which can lead to a slump in revenue for the tech giant.

Apple stock carved out a new all-time high earlier this month, but shares have dipped a bit since then, down about 3.7% from the peak. Cisco stock has fallen further, sitting about 22% below its 52-week high.

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Timothy Green owns shares of Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL CSCO JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular