Dow Jones, New York Post sue Perplexity for copyright infringement, WSJ reports

News Corp-owned Dow Jones and The New York Post are suing Perplexity, a generative AI search engine, for copyright infringement, a day after the company’s plans for more funding became public, The Wall Street Journal’s Alexandra Bruell reports. News Corp alleges that Perplexity violated copyright laws by copying writing from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post and using it to respond to users’ queries, “freeriding” off the news companies and simultaneously driving away their internet traffic. News Corp publishers sent a letter to Perplexity in July addressing its “unauthorized use” of its copyrighted works and offering to discuss a potential licensing deal, to which Perplexity didn’t respond, according to the complaint. “Perplexity perpetrates an abuse of intellectual property that harms journalists, writers, publishers and News Corp,” News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement.

