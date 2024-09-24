Dow Jones Industrial Average: Who Is In It

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is one of the most popular and oldest stock market indexes, made up of 30 well-established companies. At Schaeffer's, we keep a close eye on the Dow and all of its components. Check out who they are and our latest coverage below:
- 3M (MMM)
- Amazon.com (AMZN)
- American Express (AXP)
- Amgen (AMGN)
- Apple (AAPL)
- Boeing (BA)
- Caterpillar (CAT)
- Chevron (CVX)
- Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Coca-Cola (KO)
- Dow (DOW)
- Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Home Depot (HD)
- Honeywell International (HON)
- Intel (INTC)
- IBM (IBM)
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
- McDonald's (MCD)
- Merck (MRK)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Nike (NKE)
- Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Salesforce (CRM)
- Travelers Companies (TRV)
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Verizon Communications (VZ)
- Visa (V)
- Walmart (WMT)
- Walt Disney (DIS)
