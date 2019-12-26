Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises and the Nasdaq Hits a Record High

The Nasdaq notched an intraday record to top 9000 for the first time ever. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were also up in post-Christmas trading.

Holiday cheer continued into Thursday’s trading with all of the major U.S. stock indexes in the green.

The Nasdaq notched a fresh high, climbing 0.5% to top 9000 for the first time ever. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up roughly 0.3% in midday trades.

The post-Christmas hangover has meant light trading volumes Thursday—a trend that is expected to continue into the new year. Nevertheless, there were still some stocks making moves.

Traders were encouraged Thursday as early reads on holiday season sales pointed to a healthy U.S. consumer. Mastercard SpendingPulse said Thursday that retail sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 popped 3.4% compared to last year. That news helped shares of Macy’s (ticker: M) and Nordstrom (JWN), which were up 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares, meanwhile, climbed 2.6% after the e-commerce giant said its holiday season was “record-breaking” on multiple counts. The company also highlighted the popularity of its Alexa-powered devices and noted “record levels” of interaction customers had with the voice assistant.

A steeper-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles, which was reported Tuesday, gave oil prices a slight boost in Thursday’s trading. Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Oil (MRO) were both up 1.4%.

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock continued to fly higher, climbing 1.2% after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his price target on the company by $100 to $370.

