The Dow Jones Industrial Average Just Did Something That's Been Witnessed Only 6 Times in 130 Years -- and It's a Highly Bullish Indicator for Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all soared, courtesy of the artificial intelligence revolution and the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate-easing cycle.

February marked the Dow's 10th consecutive monthly gain -- a feat that's only been accomplished a half-dozen times since its inception.

Although the long-term outlook for stocks is rosy, short-term headwinds are mounting for Wall Street.

Wall Street's bull market rally has been on full display for years, with the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all soaring to record-closing highs. Everything from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution to the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate-easing cycle has fueled investor optimism.

Although the mature stock-driven Dow hitting 50,000 is a milestone on its own, this highly watched index recently achieved a mark that's only been observed six times (including the present) in its nearly 130-year history -- and it's a highly bullish indicator for Wall Street.

The Dow has only hit this mark five previous times since 1896

Winning streaks are nothing new for Wall Street's major indexes. History teaches us that stock market cycles aren't linear -- i.e., stock market corrections, bear markets, and crash events are relatively short-lived, while bull markets often last for years.

But what the Dow Jones Industrial Average has managed over the last 10 months (ended in February 2026) is quite rare. According to data aggregated by investment management company Bespoke Investment Group, the Dow has rallied for 10 consecutive months -- only the sixth time in its storied history that it's managed to reach this mark.

The Dow is going for 10 in a row, 10 straight up months. This would be only the sixth 10-month winning streak in its history. You can read more here: https://t.co/YYurprFRcj pic.twitter.com/CpJD0wdEhk -- Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) February 27, 2026

Here's what's interesting: Although the Dow wasn't always higher five years after a 10-month (or greater) streak of consecutive gains, its average five-year return following such an event is impressive. Here are the Dow's 10-month or greater winning streaks (ending month is bolded), and the five-year returns that followed:

March 1936 (12-month winning streak): (21.5%) five-year return

(12-month winning streak): (21.5%) five-year return March 1943 (11 months): 29.8%

(11 months): 29.8% May 1950 (11 months): 90.2%

(11 months): 90.2% February 1959 (12 months): 32.6%

(12 months): 32.6% January 2018 (10 months): 30.4%

(10 months): 30.4% February 2026 (10 months and counting): to be determined

On average, Wall Street's widely followed index was higher by 32.3% five years after its 10-month or longer winning streaks came to a close.

Optimism is contagious on Wall Street, and high-quality companies tend to increase in value over time, as the Dow has demonstrated for more than a century.

The short-term outlook for the Dow Jones Industrial Average is murky

Although the long-term forecast for the stock market appears rosy (and is backed by extensive data), several headwinds are mounting in the short run for equities.

To begin with, the stock market is historically pricey. While AI has the potential to accelerate long-term corporate growth, the S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio indicates this is the second-priciest stock market in history, when back-tested to January 1871. Previous instances when the Shiller P/E has topped 30 (it's currently at 40) have eventually been followed by declines of at least 20% in one or more of Wall Street's major stock indexes.

S&P 500 Shiller PE Ratio hits 2nd highest level in history 🚨 The highest was the Dot Com Bubble 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lx634H7xKa -- Barchart (@Barchart) December 28, 2025

Wall Street also has a Federal Reserve problem. A historic level of division within the Federal Open Market Committee, coupled with Jerome Powell's term ending in a little over two months, raises more questions than answers for America's foremost financial institution.

While history lays a rock-solid framework that points to significant long-term upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, things could get dicey shortly after the Dow's winning streak comes to a close.

