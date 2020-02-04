Dow Jones Industrial Average Gains Despite Coronavirus Worries

U.S. stocks continued to rally on Tuesday, even as the newly identified coronavirus continued to spread. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all posted strong gains.

China's central bank injected funds into the overnight market for a second day to stabilize market expectations and boost investor confidence amid the outbreak. New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose in December at the fastest pace in more than a year, while oil prices settled at the lowest levels since December 2018 amid worries about declining demand from China.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL) fell after the tech giant missed expectations on fourth-quarter revenue due to weaker hardware sales. Ebay stock (EBAY) shot up following reports that New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has made a takeover offer for the online marketplace. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Fear Overdone?

Stocks continue to rise on Tuesday as investors see to believe that the recent market drop—driven by coronavirus concerns—was overdone. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 407.82 points, or 1.44%, to 28807.63, while the S&P 500 gained 48.67 points, or 1.50%, to 3297.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.57 points, or 2.10%, to a record close of 9467.97.

The total number of fatalities from the coronavirus has reached 425 in mainland China and the number of people infected has surpassed 20,000. The second coronavirus-related death outside of mainland China was also confirmed in Hong Kong on Tuesday, after the first in the Philippines. Chinese President Xi Jinping called the crisis “a major test of China’s system and capacity for governance” and warned officials not to resist the central government’s orders to bring the outbreak under control.

To contain the spread of the virus, China’s gambling hub Macau has suspended all casino operations for the next two weeks.

Still, investors might be finding some comfort as the People’s Bank of China has injected significant liquidity into the market—about 1.2 trillion yuan ($173 billion) on Monday and another 500 billion yuan ($73 billion) on Tuesday—to cushion the epidemic’s shock to the Chinese economy and financial markets.

Beijing is reportedly readying additional measures to support the economy, according to a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the matter. China’s central bank will likely lower its key lending rates, including the loan prime rate, and banks’ reserve requirement ratios, in the coming weeks, according to the report. Beijing will also likely approve more spending, tax relief, and subsidies to minimize the economic damages and job losses in sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, including retail, transportation, and tourism.

At the same time, the nation continued to await Monday night’s caucus results from the Iowa Democratic Party, after a new mobile app designed to record the results unexpectedly caused “inconsistencies in the reporting” and delays in the release.

The state party said there was no evidence of hacking and that it would release a majority of the results at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. A number of Democratic candidates have already headed to New Hampshire, where the nation’s first primary will be held in one week.

It’s also a busy week for the fourth-quarter earnings season, with just under 50% of the S&P 500 companies having reported results so far. According to FactSet, their blended earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter now sits at 0.14%, much stronger than the expectation for a 2.0% decline at the start of earnings season. It seems that corporate America might get out of an earning recession earlier than expected.

