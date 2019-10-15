Dow Jones Industrial Average Gains as Brexit Headlines Lifts Stocks

The euro and the pound were surging, and the Dow was also getting a boost from earnings and positive trade headlines.

12:01 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing on reports that the European Union and the U.K. are nearing a draft agreement for Brexit.

The Dow has gained 265.34 points, or 1%, to 27,052.70, while the S&P 500 has climbed 1.1% to 2998.44, and the Nasdaq Composite has jumped 1.1% to 8140.02.

The headlines hit at about 10:30 a.m., sending no only the market higher, but the euro and the British pound as well. Since then, an EU official played down the talk of a deal, but the stock market is holding on to its gains, as are the euro and the pound.

As my colleague Randy Forsyth noted on in Up & Down Wall Street in Barron’s this weekend, “things sometimes actually can go right.” He listed the trade agreement between the U.S. and China, easy money from the global central banks. He even mentioned positive headlines about Brexit.

And for now that seems to be the case. Today we had positive trade headlines out of China, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard’s dovish monetary-policy comments, and earnings that appear to have been a lot better than expected.

For now, at least, everything is coming up roses.

