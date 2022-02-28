Dow Jones ETF's Best Day Since Late 2020: Stock Up At Least 4%

U.S. stocks registered a strong rally at the end of the last week despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bargain-hunting for beaten-down stocks amid geopolitical tensions led to risk-on sentiments. Moreover, as per some market analysts, western sanctions against Russia have not been as harsh as initially feared. Plus, there have been reports that Russia is open to negotiating with Ukraine, even as Russian troops are approaching the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

Stocks rallied sharply on Feb 25 with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA adding 2.47% on Feb 25, the maximum among key U.S. indexes. The Dow Jones dropped 0.06% past week against an 0.82% uptick in the S&P 500 Index and a 1.1% rise in the Nasdaq Composite. Since the Dow Jones’ underperformance was more pronounced amid the Russia-Ukraine tensions, a relief rally and oil prices’ stupendous surge offered the beleaguered index the maximum gains.

Notably, the Dow Jones’ rally was mainly triggered by pharma, consumer staples and industrial stocks. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few stocks that won amid the Russia crisis.

Stocks That Won & Were Up At Least 4% on Feb 25

Johnson & Johnson JNJ – Up 4.96% on Feb 25

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Johnson & Johnson operates through pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer products divisions. It comprises some 250 subsidiaries, which clearly means that the business is extremely well diversified. Its diversification helps it to withstand economic cycles more effectively. Meanwhile, J&J has one of the largest research and development (R&D) budgets among pharma companies.

The average earnings surprise of Johnson & Johnson for the last four quarters is 7.77%.

3M ( MMM ) – Up 4.74% on Feb 25

Zacks Rank #3 company 3M together with its subsidiaries operates as a diversified technology firm. It has manufacturing operations across the globe and serves diversified customer base primarily in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America/Canada; and the Asia. The average earnings surprise of 3M for the last four quarters is 16.10%.

Chevron (CVX) – Up 4.10% on Feb 25

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. The average earnings surprise of Chevron for the last four quarters is 6.28%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV – Up 4.17% on Feb 25

Zacks Rank #3 Travelers Companies Inc., a holding company, is principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in providing a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States and select international markets. The average earnings surprise of P&G for the last four quarters is 30.86%.

Procter & Gamble PG – Up 4.10% on Feb 25

Zacks Rank #3 Procter & Gamble is a branded consumer products company, which markets its products in more than 180 countries primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high frequency stores and pharmacies. The average earnings surprise of P&G for the last four quarters is 3.32%.

