Dow Jones Chief Executive Lewis to step down

Dow Jones Chief Executive Officer Will Lewis is stepping down, parent company News Corp said on Wednesday.

April 8 (Reuters) - Dow Jones Chief Executive Officer Will Lewis is stepping down, parent company News Corp NWSA.O said on Wednesday.

Lewis will continue to work with his team through the COVID-19 crisis for the next month, while a successor will be announced in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal owner said.

Lewis was appointed as chief executive of Dow Jones in 2014, after serving as chief creative officer at News Corp in 2013.

The Financial Times first reported the news earlier in the day. (https://on.ft.com/2xYNcVq)

