Markets
IBM

Dow Jones Charges Higher After IBM and Coca-Cola Report Earnings

Contributor
Timothy Green The Motley Fool
Published

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was leading the charge on Tuesday, up about 1.1% at 12:40 p.m. EDT and outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite by wide margins. While the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has dipped in recent days, the numbers remain elevated compared to the previous peak in April.

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) rose on Tuesday following earnings reports from both companies. IBM beat estimates across the board, while Coca-Cola was only able to muster mixed results.

The IBM logo on a building.

Image source: IBM.

IBM does better than expected

Revenue slumped by 5.4% to $18.1 billion for IBM in the second quarter, with the pandemic taking a toll on the company's services segments. But that result was $400 million better than analysts were expecting. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 also beat estimates by $0.09, although the metric was down 31% year over year.

Some parts of IBM's business performed better than others. The cloud and cognitive software segment managed to grow revenue by 3%, thanks partly to the acquisition of Red Hat, and the systems segment enjoyed 6% revenue growth driven by a 68% rise in mainframe sales. Total cloud revenue, which spans all of IBM's segments, was up 34% on a constant currency basis, and Red Hat's stand-alone revenue was up 18%.

IBM's two large services segments did not fare as well. Global business services revenue dropped 7% year over year, and global technology services revenue fell 8%. The company is seeing some clients pulling back on discretionary spending, as well as lower volumes from hard-hit industries.

The mix shift away from the lower-margin services segments, as well as an improvement in gross margin for global business services, drove IBM's overall adjusted gross margin up 1.6 percentage points to 49%. However, pre-tax margin dropped 3.8 percentage points to 12.8%.

IBM stock didn't get much of a boost from its results on Tuesday, up just 0.5% by early afternoon. A challenging demand environment in the IT industry will likely continue to put pressure on IBM's revenue and profit.

Coca-Cola reports mixed results

A 28% revenue decline headlined Coca-Cola's second-quarter earnings report Tuesday morning. That decline was slightly worse than expected, with revenue of $7.2 billion missing analyst expectations by $60 million. The bottom line also fell off a cliff, with adjusted earnings per share down 33% to $0.42. EPS was $0.01 higher than the average analyst estimate.

There was some good news: Coca-Cola has seen improvements in global volumes since experiencing a 25% decline in April. Volumes were down just 10% in June, and so far in July volumes are down a mid-single-digit percentage. Elevated sales from the at-home channels are helping the cause, as are improving sales from the away-from-home channels.

Coca-Cola expects the second quarter to be the worst quarter of the year, although a high level of uncertainty remains. Coca-Cola's away-from-home sales recovery has been correlated with the easing of pandemic lockdowns, but many areas in the U.S. are now experiencing surging cases of COVID-19. New restrictions would likely put a damper on the company's away-from-home sales.

Coca-Cola's results were viewed favorably by the market, with the stock up 2.2% by early Tuesday afternoon. Shares of the beverage giant remain down about 17% since the beginning of the year.

10 stocks we like better than IBM
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IBM wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Timothy Green owns shares of IBM. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM KO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular