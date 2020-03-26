Dow Jones & All-World: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were mixed thanks to the mammoth U.S. stimulus bill. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 1.5%, DIA advance 2.6%, and QQQ move 0.7% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

DIA: Volume 3.02 Times Average

This Dow Jones ETF was in the spotlight as around 17.40 million shares moved hands compared with an average 5.76 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DIA gained about 2.6% in the last session. The movement can largely be credited to the recent upsurge in the Dow Jones thanks to the U.S. stimulus bill. DIA has shed 21.7% in a month’s time.

ACWI: Volume 3.43 Times Average

This all-world ETF was under the microscope as 14.62 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 4.26 million shares and came as ACWI added more than 2.7% in the trading session. ACWI has lost about 20.2% over the past month.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.