Dow Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $613 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $11.86 billion from $14.36 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $613 Mln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $11.86 Bln vs. $14.36 Bln last year.

