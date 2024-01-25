Dow Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

Earnings: -$105 million in Q4 vs. $613 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q4 vs. $0.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $306 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $10.62 billion in Q4 vs. $11.86 billion in the same period last year.

