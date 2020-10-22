Dow Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

-Earnings: -$25 million in Q3 vs. $333 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. $0.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $376 million or $0.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $9.71 billion in Q3 vs. $10.76 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.