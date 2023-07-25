Dow Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $485 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.1% to $11.42 billion from $15.66 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $485 Mln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $11.42 Bln vs. $15.66 Bln last year.

