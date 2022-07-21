Dow Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.66 billion, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $15.66 billion from $13.89 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.66 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.26 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $15.66 Bln vs. $13.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.