Dow Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

-Earnings: -$225 million in Q2 vs. $75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$189 million or -$0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.30 per share -Revenue: $8.35 billion in Q2 vs. $11.01 billion in the same period last year.

