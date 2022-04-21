Dow Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.57 billion, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $0.99 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $2.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $15.26 billion from $11.88 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.57 Bln. vs. $0.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.11 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q1): $15.26 Bln vs. $11.88 Bln last year.

