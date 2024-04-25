Dow Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

Earnings: $516 million in Q1 vs. -$93 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.73 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $10.77 billion in Q1 vs. $11.85 billion in the same period last year.

