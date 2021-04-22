Dow Inc. Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.55 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $843 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $11.88 billion from $9.77 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.55 Bln. vs. $843 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.88 Bln vs. $9.77 Bln last year.

