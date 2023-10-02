Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $51.30, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 61.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.37 billion, down 26.55% from the year-ago period.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $44.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -63.68% and -22.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.69 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.47, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

