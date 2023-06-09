Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 69.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $48.38 billion, which would represent changes of -49.28% and -14.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.91.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 3.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

