Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $67.99, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 1.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, up 953.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.68 billion, up 51.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $48.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +303.61% and +24.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.58% higher. DOW is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.34, so we one might conclude that DOW is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

