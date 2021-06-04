Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $70.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DOW to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 892.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.68 billion, up 51.84% from the prior-year quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $47.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +268.67% and +24.52%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% higher within the past month. DOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.54, which means DOW is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

