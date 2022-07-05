Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $50.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 22.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 23.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.69 billion, up 12.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $60.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.13% and +9.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% higher. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.16, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

