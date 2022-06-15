Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $57.41, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 16.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, down 22.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.58 billion, up 12.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $60.22 billion, which would represent changes of -8.13% and +9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.82, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.