Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $64.11, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 8.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 11.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.97, up 44.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.36 billion, up 20.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $56.49 billion, which would represent changes of -22.16% and +2.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.97% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

