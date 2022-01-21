Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $56.72, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 4.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.33 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.46% lower. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.73.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

