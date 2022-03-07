Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $57.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.95% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 11.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 41.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.25 billion, up 19.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $55.84 billion, which would represent changes of -25.17% and +1.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.12, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

