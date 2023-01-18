Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $56.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 15.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.03 billion, down 16.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

