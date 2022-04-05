Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $63.49, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had gained 10.4% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.99, up 46.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.36 billion, up 20.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $56.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.16% and +2.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.97% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.

Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

