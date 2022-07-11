Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 16.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 24.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.69 billion, up 12.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $60.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.13% and +9.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% lower. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.