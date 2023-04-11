Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves 0.68%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $56.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 6.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.71% and traded in line with the S&P 500.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.37 billion, down 25.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $49.11 billion, which would represent changes of -47.68% and -13.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.71% lower. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 3.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

