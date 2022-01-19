Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $59.84, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 11.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.33 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% lower. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.3.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.