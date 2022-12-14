Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 74.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.03 billion, down 16.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $57.09 billion, which would represent changes of -29.18% and +3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.06, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

