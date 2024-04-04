Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dow Inc. (DOW) standing at $59.86, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

The materials science's shares have seen an increase of 5.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.94% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dow Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.97%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.7 billion, reflecting a 9.72% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.15 per share and a revenue of $44.77 billion, signifying shifts of +40.63% and +0.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dow Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.73.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

