Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $58.35, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 6.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.06% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 158.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.33 billion, up 33.81% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% lower. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.