Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had lost 0.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.38 billion, down 27.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $47.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -51.2% and -16.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.3.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

