Dow Inc. (DOW) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the latest trading day at $50.19, indicating a +0.92% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

Shares of the materials science have depreciated by 7.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dow Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 60.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion, down 26.37% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $44.08 billion, indicating changes of -63.04% and -22.53%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% higher. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14, so one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.