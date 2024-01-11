Dow Inc. (DOW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $53.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the materials science have appreciated by 2.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.32 billion, indicating a 13.01% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% downward. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.73.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 3.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

