Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $51.09, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had lost 6.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.34 billion, down 26.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $43.98 billion, which would represent changes of -64% and -22.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.86, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 4.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.