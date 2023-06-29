Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $53.24, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 8.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 69.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.38 billion, down 27.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $47.67 billion, which would represent changes of -52.48% and -16.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.77% lower. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.61.

Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 3.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

