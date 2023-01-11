Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $57.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 9.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 74.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.03 billion, down 16.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.74, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Dow Inc. (DOW)

