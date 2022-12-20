Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $49.66, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had lost 1.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.73% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.03 billion, down 16.22% from the prior-year quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $57.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.18% and +3.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.44.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

