Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $63.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 10.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, up 1000% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.66 billion, up 51.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $48.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +326.51% and +25.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.8% higher. DOW is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DOW has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.44, so we one might conclude that DOW is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

