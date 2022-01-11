Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $59.18, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had gained 9.53% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $2.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 153.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.33 billion, up 33.81% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.7% lower. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

