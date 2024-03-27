Dow Inc. (DOW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Dow Inc. (DOW) ending at $58.14, denoting a +1.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The materials science's stock has climbed by 1.42% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dow Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting a 18.97% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.7 billion, indicating a 9.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $44.73 billion, indicating changes of +38.39% and +0.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.42, which means Dow Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.