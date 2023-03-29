Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $53.60, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 7.5% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 82.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.37 billion, down 25.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $49.11 billion, which would represent changes of -47.04% and -13.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.12.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

