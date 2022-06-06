Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $67.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 1.32% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.58 billion, up 12.18% from the prior-year quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $60.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.25% and +9.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.68, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.